/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image WOWS Kids Fiji board member Dom Sansom, left, and Viola Lesi (team leader) join The Fiji Times publisher Hank Arts during the signing of the partnership agreement at the Fiji Times Ltd office in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

WALK on Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Fiji will carry out its one month awareness program on child cancer for the first time from next week.

They have partnered with The Fiji Times in the bid to raise awareness about the symptoms of cancer and also to raise funds to support child cancer patients in the country.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.