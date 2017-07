/ Front page / News

MINISTRY of Education's permanent secretary Ioane Tiko has urged students to make the right career choice.

"Every student thinks about their career and making the right career choice is an important decision because it has an impact on the rest of one's life," says Ministry of Education permanent secretary Ioane Tiko.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.