/ Front page / News

FIFTEEN police officers in the North received certificates after the completion of motorcyclist course which allows them to operate police motorcycles.

Police director traffic SSP Mahesh Mishra said the certificate recipients would make up the 300 riders as per the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho's intent.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.