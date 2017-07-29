/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the public and students from various schools in the Northern Division gathered at the Labasa Civic Centre yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

CULTURE and tradition are what we all know as the identity of a nation and its people, says Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar as she launched the Indian Cultural Program for Disability Awareness and Prevention at the Labasa Civic Centre yesterday.

She called on everyone to champion their own culture and tradition saying these must be protected and embraced in every family and in communities.

