E-ticket rolls out on August 1

ALL buses in the country will accept fare through an e-Transport card under the new electronic-ticketing system from August 1.

The more than $6 million e-ticketing system, which will be operated by Vodafone Fiji Ltd, was launched yesterday.

Commuters will still be able to use cash until October 1, after which payments can only be made using the electronic card.

Registration begins from today.

