HOW about this for a well-informed driver.

Beachcomber found this little piece from a regular contributor amusing.

We were talking about our road accidents and how they seem to have increased, he was told. Speed no doubt is an issue.

The West is the worst affected.

One businessman friend said he knows where all the speed cameras are.

When he was asked how he knew that, he said because he had been photographed in all.

Talk about first-hand experience!