Rabuka: No coalition

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) will not enter into a coalition with other political parties to contest the 2018 General Elections.

Instead, party leader Sitiveni Rabuka said the party would contest the election alone as agreed by the party's management board.

Mr Rabuka says coalition with other partners and political parties was an open negotiation but for now, SODELPA can go alone, he says.

