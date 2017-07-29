Terrorism, piracy, drugs risk

/ Front page / News

ILLEGAL immigration, terrorism, piracy and drug trafficking, human trafficking are few issues the Fiji Naval Division confronts.

And it is for this reason that Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola stressed the need to increase the manpower and capability of the Fiji Navy.

He says the protection, security and management of our oceans and seas require an extensive commitment at all levels.

