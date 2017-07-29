Students converge in Suva for open day trip

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students from Lelean Memorial School take a selfie during the University of the South Pacific Open day at Laucala Bay Campus yesterday. Picture: RAMA

EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD Elenoa Sevakasiga woke up at 4am yesterday to prepare for her trip to the University of the South Pacific open day in Suva.

A Year 13 student at Ra High School, Sevakasiga hopes to work for the Mineral Resources Department when she finishes school.

She was among more than 30 students from the West-based school who attended yesterday's open day at the university's Laucala Bay campus.

