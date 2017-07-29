Kaila! 5 to rock 'mother of all festival'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lydia Taukafa performs during the Kaila! Star Search semi-final on Thursday night. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

FIVE contestants have made it to the final of the Kaila! Star Search competition to be held next month.

After the semi-final on Thursday night, the five impressed the judges for spots in the final to be staged on the opening day of the Hibiscues Festival.

The five finalist are Kaliti Buadromo, Lydia Taukafa, Kennedy Tavo, Asinate Niumataiwalu and dancing duo Demetria and Nonney.

Chief guest and deputy editor of The Sunday Times, Geraldine Panapasa, while speaking at the semi-final, said in the past decade, the show had seen about 300 entertainers compete in the talent event.

Event co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said the show went on as expected and all the 10 contestants gave their best.

"The crowd turnout was tremendous and we are happy about how the whole show went on. All 10 contestants put in a lot of effort and hard work, but only five have made it through to the final," he said.

* The final will be held on the opening night of the Vodafone Hibiscus Festival 2017 on August 12.