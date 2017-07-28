Swami Vivekananda wins Best Cinematography award

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Swami Vivekananda College with their award for Best Cinematography. With them is Fiji Link executive general manager Shaenaz Voss. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

Update: 8:52PM SWAMI Vivekananda College tonight won the Best Cinematography award at the 12th Annual Kula Film Awards at the Damodar Cinemas in Laucala tonight.

The event is progressing at this hour.

But the awards that have been given out so far include:

- Best costume and Makeup: Korovuto College; and

- Best Supporting Actor award: Mafoa Filipe of Rishkul Sanatan College.

In his address, Film Fiji CEO Dallas Foon said throughout the years, the entries into the event had continuously improved.

"The quality of entries this year gets better and better through the development through the years and Film Fiji is proud of what you do," Mr Foon said.

Speaking to students at the opening of the event, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said there was an array of job opportunities through the film industry, especially with the number of international films been filmed in Fiji.

"We want to harness your talents. We encourage you to make those films, to showcase those messages in the films," he said.

There were 25 schools that participated at the Kula Film Awards this year.