Update: 8:33PM NAVOSA survived a tough battle against a gutsy Lautoka outfit to successfully defend the HFC Bainimarama Shield at Lawaqa Park this afternoon.

Flyhalf Nemani Muritovo saved his team from the jaws of defeat kicking three penalties to help Navosa down Lautoka 9-8.

Lautoka scored a try through flyer Alipate Ciba while flyhalf Sireli Satala also converted a penalty but basic errors let the team down.

Navosa will defend the shield against Rewa next week.