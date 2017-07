/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Soul Majestic crew which will be rocking Wairiki Hall tonight and tomorrow. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:26PM MEMBERS of the public on the Garden Island of Taveuni will be treated to live Reggae music at the Wairiki Hall this evening.

Event organiser Jone Katoni said the Californian-based American music group - Soul Majestic - was set to rock people on the island beginning at 7pm.

Mr Katoni said the group would be performing again at 1pm tomorrow at the hall.