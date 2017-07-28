Fiji Time: 10:40 PM on Friday 28 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Journalism student stresses passion

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, July 28, 2017

Update: 6:03PM STUDENTS interested to take up Journalism at the University of the South Pacific next year were reminded that to be a student journalist, one must have the passion and commitment to do the job.

During the University of the South Pacific's open day today, final year student Vilimaina Naqelevuki said passion was complemented by the determination to be a good journalist.

"Most of the students are very keen on learning on what journalism is about and most of them think journalism is just about writing a paper or speaking on the radio and talking on television," Miss Naqelevuki said.

She told the students that in order to take journalism, they had to have the passion and the drive for it. 

"We have to really figure out if you're passionate about it. If you're progressing, it's supposed to come naturally."

Miss Naqelevuki said being a journalist was not an eight to five job.

"We've been practicing that here. We're not only here during class time but we're here most of the time, publishing stories, editing, figuring out our publications and having editorial meetings.

"I think for me personally, to be a journalist is to be a voice for the voiceless, to inform people because without journalists, I don't think society will function because we ensure transparency."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.598553.5985
GBP 0.38360.3756
EUR 0.43070.4187
NZD 0.67860.6456
AUD 0.63490.6099
USD 0.50480.4878

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: Media just playing its role in informing public
  2. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted
  3. Former schools rugby coach Ravulo laid to rest
  4. People will 'judge'
  5. Parties defend reports
  6. Police continue work on murder cases
  7. Karunaratne: Times should be applauded
  8. Chaudhry: Media has the right to report OAG findings
  9. Power-packed event
  10. Right to breastfeed

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  8. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. Man loses legs at jetty Wednesday (26 Jul)