Journalism student stresses passion

+ Enlarge this image Vilimaina Naqelevuki talking to students inside the newsroom at USP during the Open Day. Picture: ALISI VUCAGO

Update: 6:03PM STUDENTS interested to take up Journalism at the University of the South Pacific next year were reminded that to be a student journalist, one must have the passion and commitment to do the job.

During the University of the South Pacific's open day today, final year student Vilimaina Naqelevuki said passion was complemented by the determination to be a good journalist.

"Most of the students are very keen on learning on what journalism is about and most of them think journalism is just about writing a paper or speaking on the radio and talking on television," Miss Naqelevuki said.

She told the students that in order to take journalism, they had to have the passion and the drive for it.

"We have to really figure out if you're passionate about it. If you're progressing, it's supposed to come naturally."

Miss Naqelevuki said being a journalist was not an eight to five job.

"We've been practicing that here. We're not only here during class time but we're here most of the time, publishing stories, editing, figuring out our publications and having editorial meetings.

"I think for me personally, to be a journalist is to be a voice for the voiceless, to inform people because without journalists, I don't think society will function because we ensure transparency."