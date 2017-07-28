Shortland Street stars surprise children at CWM hospital

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Shortland Street actor Tane Williams who plays Ali in the New Zealand medical drama series during his visit at the CWM hospital's Childrens ward. Picture ATU RASEA

Update: 5:36PM FIFTY-five children admitted at Suva's CWM hospital were surprised with a visit from two members of the Shortland Street cast this afternoon.

Ngahuia Piripi who plays Esther and Tane Williams who plays Ali in the renowned New Zealand medical drama series happily socialised with the children at the hospital's Children's ward.

Mr Williams said it was his third visit to Fiji but this trip was even better because he got the opportunity to mingle and socialise with local people, which he described a humbling experience.

"It's cool to see the reality of it because it brings you down to earth to see people," he said.

Meanwhile, for Ms Piripi, it was her first trip to Fiji and she was excited to tick some experiences off her bucket list.

"We don't have real patients to deal with so it's great to put a smile on real people and I'm excited to meet more people," she said.

They will also be both present at tonight's Kula Film Awards.

Mr Williams said being an actor took a lot of humility because even though one had to be proud of their work, they should also be able to accept positive criticism.

"We're both artists and we appreciate any kind of creativity, any kind of expression," he said.

The pair will return to New Zealand on Sunday.