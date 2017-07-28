Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Friday 28 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Solomon Police investigate sunken boat; Asian crew missing

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, July 28, 2017

Update: 5:02PM THE Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) are investigating the sinking of a tug boat near Bungana Island on Thursday night.

And the RSIPF has also confirmed that there were seven crew members on board when it sank and one crew member confirmed to be Asian remained missing.

"The tug boat was pulling a barge when the incident happened. It was travelling from Honiara to Malaita when it sank after the rope tied to the tug boat broke resulting in the tug boat taking on water and sinking," Solomon Islands Police said.

Six of the crew managed to struggle out of the sinking boat and swam ashore at Bungana.

"The six surviving crew were looked after until the Police arrived to transport them to Tulagi."

It has been confirmed that Police were now interviewing the crew members to ascertain more information about the incident.

The RSIPF Explosive Ordnance Device team from Honiara had been sent to the site of the sunken tug boat to dive and search for the missing person.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.598553.5985
GBP 0.38360.3756
EUR 0.43070.4187
NZD 0.67860.6456
AUD 0.63490.6099
USD 0.50480.4878

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: Media just playing its role in informing public
  2. Parties defend reports
  3. People will 'judge'
  4. Police continue work on murder cases
  5. Former schools rugby coach Ravulo laid to rest
  6. Karunaratne: Times should be applauded
  7. Chaudhry: Media has the right to report OAG findings
  8. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted
  9. Power-packed event
  10. Right to breastfeed

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  8. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. Man loses legs at jetty Wednesday (26 Jul)