Solomon Police investigate sunken boat; Asian crew missing

Update: 5:02PM THE Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) are investigating the sinking of a tug boat near Bungana Island on Thursday night.

And the RSIPF has also confirmed that there were seven crew members on board when it sank and one crew member confirmed to be Asian remained missing.

"The tug boat was pulling a barge when the incident happened. It was travelling from Honiara to Malaita when it sank after the rope tied to the tug boat broke resulting in the tug boat taking on water and sinking," Solomon Islands Police said.

Six of the crew managed to struggle out of the sinking boat and swam ashore at Bungana.

"The six surviving crew were looked after until the Police arrived to transport them to Tulagi."

It has been confirmed that Police were now interviewing the crew members to ascertain more information about the incident.

The RSIPF Explosive Ordnance Device team from Honiara had been sent to the site of the sunken tug boat to dive and search for the missing person.