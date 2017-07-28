Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Friday 28 July

Wheelbarrow race ready for tomorrow

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Friday, July 28, 2017

Update: 4:47PM THE Frank Hilton most-awaited Amazing Wheelbarrow race is finally here with 17 teams participating.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa will be the chief guest at the opening of the game tomorrow.

The race is an event that aims to raise funds to support the ongoing activities to cater for the ongoing early intervention and detection programs offered for babies and children with disabilities.

Frank Hilton CEO Sureni Perera said the months of training and the hard work of the teams would be showcased in the race.

"The excitement and team bonding has really built up from last year's race and the teams are anticipating a whole new level of fun and entertainment this year," Perera said.

The race will start at Albert Park and go around the park in three laps with the fastest team winning the race.








