Fiji Navy commemorates 42nd anniversary

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola at the 42nd Anniversary for Fiji Naval Day celebrations at the Stanley Brown Naval Base, Walu Bay in Suva today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:42PM FIJI Navy commemorated the 42nd anniversary of the Fiji Naval Division today.

And Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola called for an increase in the capability of the division saying Fiji is a maritime nation - an island state tghat demanded its waters and seas protected.

While officiating at the Fiji Navy Day, Ratu Inoke said he envisaged the Fiji Naval Division positioned in Savusavu, Labasa, Rakiraki and other strategic entry points.

"Unlike ports of entry, access to Fiji through our maritime islands in the Lau, Lomaiviti, and Vanua Levu are open, and exposes our country and our people to risks and emerging threats," he said.

He said the importance of ensuring the safety, security and the management of our seas and how it required the extensive commitment of all state actors to tackle issues that concerned our seas.

"Our maritime domain faces many threats and challenges. Adverse impacts on the security and safety of Fiji and the entire Pacific region are real. Illegal immigration, terrorism, piracy and drug trafficking, human trafficking are a few issues the Fiji Naval Division now confronts."

The Fiji Naval Divisions Maritime Surveillance Centre was also launched.