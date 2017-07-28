Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Friday 28 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Deans quarter finalists equally matched: Silatolu

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, July 28, 2017

Update: 4:19PM FIJI Secondary Schools Rugby Union (FSSRU) executive official Napolioni Silatolu indicated that all the teams competing in the 2017 Coke Zero Deans quarter-finals are equally matched and have all equal chances.

"All teams have equal chances but it's the team that comes out more determined to win on the day will progress through to the semi-finals," Silatolu said.

He said all teams had proven their worth by booking their place in the national quarter finals.

But at the end of the day, he said it would be on the team's themselves who would be determining whether they should go on or not.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.598553.5985
GBP 0.38360.3756
EUR 0.43070.4187
NZD 0.67860.6456
AUD 0.63490.6099
USD 0.50480.4878

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: Media just playing its role in informing public
  2. Parties defend reports
  3. People will 'judge'
  4. Police continue work on murder cases
  5. Former schools rugby coach Ravulo laid to rest
  6. Karunaratne: Times should be applauded
  7. Chaudhry: Media has the right to report OAG findings
  8. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted
  9. Power-packed event
  10. Right to breastfeed

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  8. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. Man loses legs at jetty Wednesday (26 Jul)