Deans quarter finalists equally matched: Silatolu

Update: 4:19PM FIJI Secondary Schools Rugby Union (FSSRU) executive official Napolioni Silatolu indicated that all the teams competing in the 2017 Coke Zero Deans quarter-finals are equally matched and have all equal chances.

"All teams have equal chances but it's the team that comes out more determined to win on the day will progress through to the semi-finals," Silatolu said.

He said all teams had proven their worth by booking their place in the national quarter finals.

But at the end of the day, he said it would be on the team's themselves who would be determining whether they should go on or not.