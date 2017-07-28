Veiuto awards netball players

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Veiuto Primary School netball players after their awards ceremony today. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 4:00PM VEIUTO Primary school presented the awards to their netball team for achieving the overall winner in the Suva Primary School netball association.

Coach Mereyadani Tukana said it was fitting to award the girls for the hard work they had put in to achieve their goal.

"We felt that the girls deserved to have something special for them for the hard work and sacrifices they had put in making them winners again," Tukana said.

"About 49 girls were chosen from the school to represent Suva in the Fiji Primary School netball competition next month.

"So far so good, they have been showing their talents and skills.

"We've been overall winners for four years in a row and the special reason for this great achievement is the parents' support and the effort put in by the teachers and the players."

Veiuto walked away winners in the U9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 categories.