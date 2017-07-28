Northern students reminded of oral care

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:56PM STUDENTS from various schools in the Northern Division marched through Labasa Town this morning to mark National Tooth Brushing Day 2017.

Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea who was the chief guest at the event encouraged children to always brush their teeth daily.

"Children, always take care of your teeth and make sure to brush after every meal and always eat healthy food and avoid eating a lot of snacks," Mr Vocea said.

He said majority would only think about a dentist when there was a lot of pain from a tooth or gum problem, "and usually by now, the condition could be well advanced".

"These oral diseases are preventable and can be significantly reduced, if some self-care practices are adopted on a daily basis."