Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Friday 28 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Northern students reminded of oral care

LUISA QIOLEVU
Friday, July 28, 2017

Update: 3:56PM STUDENTS from various schools in the Northern Division marched through Labasa Town this morning to mark National Tooth Brushing Day 2017.

Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea who was the chief guest at the event encouraged children to always brush their teeth daily.

"Children, always take care of your teeth and make sure to brush after every meal and always eat healthy food and avoid eating a lot of snacks," Mr Vocea said.

He said majority would only think about a dentist when there was a lot of pain from a tooth or gum problem, "and usually by now, the condition could be well advanced". 

"These oral diseases are preventable and can be significantly reduced, if some self-care practices are adopted on a daily basis."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.598553.5985
GBP 0.38360.3756
EUR 0.43070.4187
NZD 0.67860.6456
AUD 0.63490.6099
USD 0.50480.4878

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: Media just playing its role in informing public
  2. Parties defend reports
  3. People will 'judge'
  4. Police continue work on murder cases
  5. Former schools rugby coach Ravulo laid to rest
  6. Karunaratne: Times should be applauded
  7. Chaudhry: Media has the right to report OAG findings
  8. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted
  9. Power-packed event
  10. Right to breastfeed

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  8. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. Man loses legs at jetty Wednesday (26 Jul)