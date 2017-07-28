Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Friday 28 July

Fiji officers graduate from Hapkido training

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, July 28, 2017

Update: 3:43PM FIJI Police Chief Operations Officer ACP Rusiate Tudravu is in Korea with senior officers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to witness the graduation of Police and army officers who have undergone HAPKIDO training at the Inje University.

While there, ACP Tudravu paid a courtesy call to the Chief of Police for the Gimhae Jungbu Police Station in Busan.

He was briefed on the recruiting process of their Police and taken on a tour around the station and their Operations Centre.

ACP Tudravu said he was impressed with the use of technology and highlighted that it was a similar direction the Fiji Police Force was headed in the fight against crime.








