+ Enlarge this image The student who was involved in an accident in Lautoka earlier this month died in hospital yesterday. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 3:39PM A 23-YEAR-old student is the latest road accident victim on our roads.

This after the young woman who was involved in a serious accident earlier this month died at the Lautoka hospital yesterday morning.

The accident occurred on July 10, 2017.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the driver would be brought in for questioning once the post mortem examination of the victim had been conducted.

The road death toll stands at 33 compared to 32 for the same period last year.