Case to answer for former school teacher

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:12PM FIJI'S Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili today informed the court that there was a case to answer for a former school teacher charged with a corruption-related offence.

Litiana Taoi who was represented by Sova Colavanu is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) with one count of obtaining a gain contrary to Section 323 of the Crimes Decree 2009.

She appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The matter was listed for a no case to answer ruling by Mr Ratuvili.

The accused is alleged to have received a salary amounting to $18,496.94 from the Ministry of Education knowing she had resigned from the ministry between the period from January 1, 2011 and January 31, 2012 with the intention of obtaining a gain.

Laite Bokini-Ratu appeared for FICAC.

Ms Colavanua indicated to the court that they would be calling three witnesses.

Mr Ratuvili then ordered that the defence hearing be fixed for November 10-22 later this year.

Bail has been extended for the accused.