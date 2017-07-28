Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Friday 28 July

Weather watch: Dry season could stretch to September

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, July 28, 2017

Update: 2:59PM FIJI is now into mid-dry season and below average rainfall could potentially result in severe rainfall deficiencies in the coming months.

The Fiji Meteorological Service in Nadi highlighted this in its weather update for July indicating that the Western and Northern Divisions were prone to the dry season and rainfall-dependent small islands in the maritime zone.

"The driest months are June, July and August, however, under the current climate conditions, there is a possibility that September could be drier than the usual," it stated.

"The day and night time temperatures are likely to be below normal during the July to September period, while near normal temperatures are expected during the October to December 2017 period."

However, the sea surface temperatures in the Fiji region is favoured to be near normal through the July to September 2017 period.








