Polling agents handbook dispatched

+ Enlarge this image Electoral Commission chairperson Suresh Chandra at the handover of the polling agents handbook yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:46PM ONE thousand copies of the 2018 General Election Polling Agents Handbook were dispatched to the seven registered political parties yesterday.

While handing out the handbooks, Electoral Commission chairperson Suresh Chandra said it was essential that the political parties were provided with crucial information in terms of the performance, rights and responsibilities and restrictions of polling agents in the next general elections.

He also stressed it was very important for political parties to understand the electoral process before they could positively participate in the process itself.

The Fijian Elections Office had printed 10,000 copies of the Polling Agents Handbook so that it was widely disseminated around the country and an e-copy of the Polling Agents Handbook was available for download on the Electoral Commission website: http://electoralcommission.org.fj/handbooksand-manuals