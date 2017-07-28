Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Friday 28 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Polling agents handbook dispatched

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, July 28, 2017

Update: 2:46PM ONE thousand copies of the 2018 General Election Polling Agents Handbook were dispatched to the seven registered political parties yesterday.

While handing out the handbooks, Electoral Commission chairperson Suresh Chandra said it was essential that the political parties were provided with crucial information in terms of the performance, rights and responsibilities and restrictions of polling agents in the next general elections.

He also stressed it was very important for political parties to understand the electoral process before they could positively participate in the process itself.

The Fijian Elections Office had printed 10,000 copies of the Polling Agents Handbook so that it was widely disseminated around the country and an e-copy of the Polling Agents Handbook was available for download on the Electoral Commission website: http://electoralcommission.org.fj/handbooksand-manuals








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.598553.5985
GBP 0.38360.3756
EUR 0.43070.4187
NZD 0.67860.6456
AUD 0.63490.6099
USD 0.50480.4878

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: Media just playing its role in informing public
  2. Parties defend reports
  3. People will 'judge'
  4. Police continue work on murder cases
  5. Former schools rugby coach Ravulo laid to rest
  6. Karunaratne: Times should be applauded
  7. Chaudhry: Media has the right to report OAG findings
  8. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted
  9. Power-packed event
  10. Right to breastfeed

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  8. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. Man loses legs at jetty Wednesday (26 Jul)