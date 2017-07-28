Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Friday 28 July

FICAC to provide more info for FNU case

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, July 28, 2017

Update: 2:42PM NANCY Choo, the defence lawyer for former vice-chancellor of the Fiji National University (FNU), today requested the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption to provide them with additional information for the case that was before the court.

Ganesh Chand who is facing corruption charges appeared before Justice Riyaz Humza today in the High Court in Suva.

FICAC who was represented by Joseph Work had charged Mr Chand in 2015 for one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Mr Chand, while being employed in the public service as the vice chancellor of FNU, in abuse of the authority of his office, did an arbitrary act for the purpose of gain.

Ms Choo who appeared on instructions from Suva lawyer Devanesh Sharma also acknowledged receiving responses from the prosecution regarding two letters that the defence had presented to the court.

Meanwhile, Mr Work did not have any objections and said it would provide the additional documents accordingly.

The matter has been adjourned to November 6 later this year to check on prosecution serving the additional documents as requested by the defence.

The trial date for this case has been set for July 16-27 next year.








