Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Friday 28 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

School of Economics attract students at open day

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, July 28, 2017

Update: 2:34PM THE University of the South Pacific's School of Economics attracted students by portraying their courses through posters and models at its Open Day today.

Open Day chairman Pravinesh Chand from the School of Economics said he was impressed with the number of students interested in the courses they offered.

He said the turnout was good because students who came from as far as Navua, Rakiraki, Lautoka, Ba and Tavua had attended the Open Day.

"We had run this open day poster model competition where the students made very beautiful posters that portrayed what courses we offer and relate that with the USP theme 'Appreciating your future'," Mr Chand said.

"The models depict the different courses we offer for instance in terms of economics, we have students depicting things like sports economy where a model of a stadium shows how sports activities promoted can contribute to economic growth.

"The field of economics has a lot of career opportunities for the students and it provides them with skills that can enable them to be entrepreneurs."

The open day is taking place at USP's Laucala Campus.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.598553.5985
GBP 0.38360.3756
EUR 0.43070.4187
NZD 0.67860.6456
AUD 0.63490.6099
USD 0.50480.4878

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: Media just playing its role in informing public
  2. Parties defend reports
  3. People will 'judge'
  4. Police continue work on murder cases
  5. Former schools rugby coach Ravulo laid to rest
  6. Karunaratne: Times should be applauded
  7. Chaudhry: Media has the right to report OAG findings
  8. Suspended Corrections officer acquitted
  9. Power-packed event
  10. Right to breastfeed

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  8. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. Man loses legs at jetty Wednesday (26 Jul)