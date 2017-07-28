School of Economics attract students at open day

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image From left: Lisa Leva, Mia Daunivalu of Lelean Memorials School, Open Day chairman Pravinesh Chand and Taitusi Roko and Vilimone Nailatei of Lomaivuna Secondary School at the open day today. Picture: ALISI VUCAGO

Update: 2:34PM THE University of the South Pacific's School of Economics attracted students by portraying their courses through posters and models at its Open Day today.

Open Day chairman Pravinesh Chand from the School of Economics said he was impressed with the number of students interested in the courses they offered.

He said the turnout was good because students who came from as far as Navua, Rakiraki, Lautoka, Ba and Tavua had attended the Open Day.

"We had run this open day poster model competition where the students made very beautiful posters that portrayed what courses we offer and relate that with the USP theme 'Appreciating your future'," Mr Chand said.

"The models depict the different courses we offer for instance in terms of economics, we have students depicting things like sports economy where a model of a stadium shows how sports activities promoted can contribute to economic growth.

"The field of economics has a lot of career opportunities for the students and it provides them with skills that can enable them to be entrepreneurs."

The open day is taking place at USP's Laucala Campus.