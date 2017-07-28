Pacific media to go big on COP23 coverage

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:28PM PACIFIC coverage at the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change to take place in Bonn, Germany in November will be the biggest ever.

Participants of a multi sector communications group set up by the Ministry of Forestry�s REDD+ Unit and Secretariat heard today that an initiative to send more journalists from the Pacific was mooted by the Fijian Government.

Department of Information principal information officer Dan Gavidi said having more Pacific journalists produce stories from as wide across the Pacific as possible was a dream for the COP23 secretariat.

Ten Pacific journalists were chosen from a competition launched in June to be trained in Germany and to cover the conference.

Three journalists are from Fiji.