Suspended Corrections officer acquitted

AQELA SUSU
Friday, July 28, 2017

Update: 2:22PM TWO suspended Corrections officers initially charged for the alleged rape of a female officer walked out of the High Court in Suva free men.

Ratu Meli Vatureba and Nasoni Raburau were each charged with one count of rape.

The two allegedly raped the 26-year-old officer at the waiting shed at the Suva Remand Centre in the early hours of September 17, 2015. 

In his judgment, Justice Vinsent Perera agreed with the unanimous not guilty opinions of the three assessors and found the two men not guilty and acquitted them of the charges accordingly.

Justice Perera said he found the complainant's evidence unreliable.








