Fiji's e-ticketing system launched

+ Enlarge this image Vodafone Fiji's Calev Chandra, left, Patterson Paladio, Sharuk Hussain, Deepak Baran and Issac Shest with the consoles and new e-ticketing cards at the launch in Suva today. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 2:19PM VODAFONE Fiji launched the Electronic-Ticketing system with Government today.

The new system will be implemented in all buses nationwide by August 1.

Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the e-ticketing system would help bus companies and the Government monitor the number of people travelling to different bus routes.

"It also captures the revenue to help us plan nationally as to what and how many transportation people actually use to provide the right incentives for them," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"We hope to extend the system to other modes of transportation, including minibuses, taxis and maritime travel on boats."

At a glance:

- For general passengers, card registrations will commence from today;

- The card are provided free of charge upon registration;

- Roadshows have been organised around the country for ease of registration covering major towns and bus stations;

- The registration and distribution of e-Transport cards for all primary and secondary schools students will be facilitated through the Ministry of Education and their respective schools;

- Students will not be required to go and register for their cards at public locations. Their cards will be delivered to them in the schools;

- E-Transport cards can be collected from the Social Welfare Department offices around the country for those under States assistance and the Department of Social welfare will advise of the date from when these cards will be available for collection at the different social welfare offices;

- Vodafone Fiji is already in the process of deploying card top machines which would be available at most retail outlets and corner shops around the country; and

- Following the rollout of the e-ticketing system, the school fare voucher and the social welfare bus fare concession vouchers would come to an end and all fares would be paid through the cards.