Land levy motion out

+ Enlarge this image Tui Ba Ratu Filimoni Nale, left, with Sairusi Naliva during a break at the Ba Provincial Council meeting in Lautoka on Wednesday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

A MOTION by a group of Ba chiefs requesting the reinstatement of the land rate levy was defeated during the Ba Provincial Council's annual general meeting in Lautoka on Wednesday.

The motion, agreed to and submitted by the traditional chiefs of the 24 districts of the Ba province through the Bose ni Momo Trust, asked the council to implement Part 5 of the Fijian Affairs Subsidiary Legislation which gives powers to every council to levy a uniform rate or land rate upon the unimproved value of land owned by Fijians in the province.

Bose ni Momo Trust secretary Jese Saukuru said the levy was to assist the council in its operations.

"The motion was to help the council because it had complained that the districts were not paying their levies," he said.

"There was quite a lengthy discussion on levies being given by the different districts within the province.

"And our suggestion was to help the council acquire some money to help with their work but they did not allow the motion."

Mr Saukuru said villagers in each district could not meet the requirements of the council.

"The Tui Vitogo had said during the meeting that a villager or a landowner in Nadi will have a different lifestyle than some who live in Tavua or Ba.

"People are different and some of them will not be able to pay for that levy.

"The money could go towards funding for our education programs and scholarships."

Meanwhile, Ba Provincial Council chairman Ratu Tevita Momoedonu said assistance for education was already being given by Government.

"We are not engaged in such events like the Adi Salusalu Festival where we have to raise money. Those things are slowly being phased out because we have all of these different avenues of assistance coming in from Government," he said.

The Bose ni Momo Trust is an NGO formed in 2014 by the paramount chiefs of Ba that included the late Marama na Tui Ba Adi Laite Koroirua, Tui Vuda Ratu Eparama Tavaiqia, Tui Vitogo Ratu Wiliame Sovasova, Tui Nawaka Ratu Asaeli Driu, Tui Naviti Ratu Kitione Vuluma, Na Momo na Tui Magodro Ratu Simione Vutevute, Momo na Rui Rukuruku Ratu Ilaisa Nabati, Momo na Tui Cawanisa Ratu Semisi Ketewai, Momo na Tui Marou Ratu Kinijioji Moala, the late Momo na Tui Drola Ratu Epeli Vuetibau, Momo na Tui Yalatina Ratu Leoni Taivesi, Momo na Tui Yakete Ratu Savenaca Tiqe, Momo na Tui Nasesevia Ratu Maikeli Kavala and Tui Yaqeta Ratu Semisi Bete.