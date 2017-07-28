Fiji Time: 11:33 AM on Friday 28 July

Firefighting and rescue

Nicolette Chambers
Friday, July 28, 2017

A SIX-MEMBER team of instructors from the Jakarta Fire Department in Indonesia are in the country to conduct a firefighting and rescue training with the National Fire Authority (NFA).

NFA said the training was part of an agreement between the Jakarta Capital City Government and NFA.

The team was traditionally welcomed at the NFA headquarters in Walu Bay, Suva, on Wednesday.

Chief fire officer Qionilau Moceitai said the NFA was fortunate.

"This training will further uplift the proficiency of our firefighters in firefighting and rescue operations," he said.

Mr Moceitai said the training would develop their skills.

"The training is very important particularly in the development of our firefighters skills in high-rise buildings rescue operations where a lot of techniques and specialised skills are required to safely conduct such high-risk rescue operations," he said.

"We are very grateful to the Jakarta Fire Department for their assistance in further enhancing our skills and capabilities in such specialised operations."

The Joint Training will emphasis on high rise building rescue as it involves the use of ropes and knots.

It also included answers to collapsed building rescue strategies and techniques to rescue victims, hazardous and poisonous materials.

The week-long joint training is attended by 15 firefighters from the different fire stations around the country.

It will end today with demonstrations by the course participants.








