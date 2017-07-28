Fiji Time: 11:33 AM on Friday 28 July

Uni organises health and wellness week

Linda Filiai
Friday, July 28, 2017

IN a bid to promote healthier life, the University of the South Pacific (USP) organised a health and wellness week for its students and staff members.

The program, which started on Monday, saw 400 students and staff members being medically examined.

Campus life activities co-ordinator Roreen Dayal said the program allowed students and staff members to get free medical check-ups.

"During the week, students and staff can find out how to use expertise services provided within the university to reach full health potential and state of mind," she said.

Ms Dayal said medical services provided included oral health checks, mental health awareness, dental examination and eye check-ups among other services.

She said they had introduced a weight loss program as part of the health week which would run for 12 weeks.

Third year student Julian McGoon said this was an oppotunity for students to get checked and also to get tips on how to handle their stress.








