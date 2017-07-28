Fiji Time: 11:33 AM on Friday 28 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$321k school block opens

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, July 28, 2017

VATUKOULA Convent School now has a new and improved school block for senior students.

The $321,000 refurbished double storey building features four classrooms, an administration block, toilets and an indoor activity space for the students.

The school was damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year, resulting in an extensive rehabilitation exercise by Government.

At its opening on Wednesday, the Minister for Agriculture, Rural & Maritime Development & National Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu, said every school reconstructed was built to withstand severe weather events.

"As the minister responsible for disaster management, let me assure all of you that after Cyclone Winston we had a post-disaster needs assessment which benchmarked on current best international practices and what followed the needs assessment is what we call the recovery framework," he said.

"It's important for us to have a recovery framework so that we just don't only rebuild for the sake of rebuilding but we have to rebuild to ensure that there is resilience and we become better and stronger in the future so that we can be in a better position to survive when we have cyclones as such as Winston."

Mr Seruiratu also officated in the opening of school blocks at the Ba Sanatan College and the Arya Kanya Pathshala Primary School in Yalalevu.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.598553.5985
GBP 0.38360.3756
EUR 0.43070.4187
NZD 0.67860.6456
AUD 0.63490.6099
USD 0.50480.4878

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: Media just playing its role in informing public
  2. Parties defend reports
  3. People will 'judge'
  4. Karunaratne: Times should be applauded
  5. Chaudhry: Media has the right to report OAG findings
  6. Police continue work on murder cases
  7. Power-packed event
  8. Procedure in place
  9. Right to breastfeed
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  8. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. Man loses legs at jetty Wednesday (26 Jul)