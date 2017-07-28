$321k school block opens

/ Front page / News

VATUKOULA Convent School now has a new and improved school block for senior students.

The $321,000 refurbished double storey building features four classrooms, an administration block, toilets and an indoor activity space for the students.

The school was damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year, resulting in an extensive rehabilitation exercise by Government.

At its opening on Wednesday, the Minister for Agriculture, Rural & Maritime Development & National Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu, said every school reconstructed was built to withstand severe weather events.

"As the minister responsible for disaster management, let me assure all of you that after Cyclone Winston we had a post-disaster needs assessment which benchmarked on current best international practices and what followed the needs assessment is what we call the recovery framework," he said.

"It's important for us to have a recovery framework so that we just don't only rebuild for the sake of rebuilding but we have to rebuild to ensure that there is resilience and we become better and stronger in the future so that we can be in a better position to survive when we have cyclones as such as Winston."

Mr Seruiratu also officated in the opening of school blocks at the Ba Sanatan College and the Arya Kanya Pathshala Primary School in Yalalevu.