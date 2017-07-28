Fiji Time: 11:33 AM on Friday 28 July

$1m for poll prep

Nasik Swami
Friday, July 28, 2017

NEW political party Unity Fiji has estimated a $1 million budget for its national election campaign.

The party's general secretary, Satish Kumar, said the campaign would be a major focus because the party was still in its "infant stages".

"We are a young party, we are at the infant stage at the moment. However, we fully understand how massive an exercise going for national election is," he said.

He said the party would field 51 candidates for the 2018 poll and each candidate would possibly put in $10,000 towards campaign funds.

"If we're looking at 51 candidates and each candidate will put in $10,000 so that basically takes care of a big chunk," he said.

Mr Kumar said the party would engage in various fundraising methods and look for donors, internationally and locally, to contribute to the party's coffers.

"We will engage various strategies, we will look at donors, fundraising and all possible means in an ethical manner," he said. "The party candidates will be putting in from their own pockets."

He said contesting the general election was a worthy cause. Mr Kumar outlined the party would roll out a vigorous campaign locally before moving out to campaign overseas by the end of the year.

"At the moment, we will make local campaign our top priority," he said.

"We will roll out our overseas campaign at the end of the year. We will look at where the majority of the Fijian community is based in Australia, New Zealand and the US."

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) has estimated a $1.7m budget for its national election campaign, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) says the election campaign would cost them about $1.5m. The National Federation Party and the Fiji Labour Party are tightlipped about their election budget.








