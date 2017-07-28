Fiji Time: 11:33 AM on Friday 28 July

Finau: Change your behaviour

Sikeli Qounadovu
Friday, July 28, 2017

THE management of the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources have been told to review their performance and make change where necessary.

During the two-day annual corporate planning workshop that ended in Suva yesterday, the ministry's permanent secretary, Malakai Finau, reminded the staff members that the time was nigh to raise the bar and improve on their service deliveries.

"With the civil service reform now underway, it is important that we improve our implementation of these reforms as a ministry to stay up to par with the rest of the public service because we need to change our behaviour as a ministry to effectively realise the ministry's potential and set targets," he said.

"As you are setting your targets and planning, you need to do your research and plan to foresee all that needs to be taken into account as we head into the new financial year.

"As part of our planning and analysis of our operations we need to bear in mind its importance, otherwise, we will repeat the trend of yesteryears whereby in the final months of the financial year we are scrambling to utilise the funds," he said.

During the workshop, the senior management looked at how the ministry will utilise its $42.3 million budget allocation.








