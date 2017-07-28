Group assists family

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rajesh Chand, right, hands over $4016 to Rajesh Kumar and his family of Boca in Labasa. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

THE Bulileka Ex-Students Association, parents and friends of California presented $4016 to Rajesh Kumar and his family of Boca in Labasa yesterday.

Mr Kumar, who lost his home and three daughters after their house caught fire in March, said he was thankful to the Bulileka Ex-Students Association for their timely assistance.

"It has been four months now since we lost our house and receiving this cash from the association is such a blessing," he said.

He said he never thought that help could come from as far as California, America, for his family. "This is a great way to show that the people of Fiji who are now residing overseas never forget their roots," he said.

"I am thankful for their help, especially during the funeral of my three daughters who died in the fire."

Mr Kumar said they would now buy some building materials for their new home. "We can't wait to build a new home and start off together as a family," he said. "We are staying with our relatives at the moment and we are happy for their help in keeping us with them during these hard times."

Meanwhile, the association also presented two wheelchairs to two women who had been bedridden for many years.

Association representative Rajesh Chand said a wheelchair was given to Brij Wati, 64, of Siberia who suffered from arthritis for the past four years.

"Another wheelchair was given to 62-year-old Parvati, also of Labasa, who has been suffering from diabetes for the past 12 years and has lost both her legs," he said.

"Our project is to help families who are really in need and we would really appreciate if iTaukei families could come up to us as we are here for everyone."

The association can be contacted on 9953482 for any queries or assistance.