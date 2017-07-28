No emergency licences

/ Front page / News

THE Vuna bypass on the south end of Taveuni has been identified as a capital works construction project under the Rural Roads Upgrade Program.

However, Fiji Roads Authority acting chief executive officer Robert Sen has clarified that the road was not under construction projects for the 2017/2018 financial year.

Mr Sen made the comment after residents in the south of Taveuni aired their concerns on the pathetic condition of roads in the area.

Many residents said road conditions to the south were always overlooked.

Waimaqera farmer Sitiveni Yalimaiwai said the road condition in the area was worse and it was becoming a hazard to adults and children who accessed the road to travel and get education on other parts of the island.

Mr Sen said the commissioner's office determined the priority of major infrastructure upgrades in rural areas.

"However, FRA is aware of the condition of the Vuna bypass, but road construction happens in many phases and the first pilot cut was carried out under the Public Works Department and Department of National Roads administration," he said.

"The next phase of the project will upgrade the road service level to accommodate vehicles like buses and cars."

Mr Sen said they would appoint a contractor through their procurement process before the work could start.

"The FRA works in collaboration with the four commissioners to carry out capital infrastructure projects in the rural areas.

"There are as many as 150 projects identified across the four divisions to be delivered by 2020," he said.