Fiji Time: 11:33 AM on Friday 28 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bypass upgrades

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, July 28, 2017

THERE is no such thing as an emergency licence, says Department of Lands manager Northern Joseva Vuniamatana.

Mr Vuniamatana clarified this during the development minerals awareness workshop at the Commissioner Northern's boardroom in Labasa earlier this week.

"For all gravel contractors that usually come to us for an emergency licence, it is important that you have to know that there is no such thing as an emergency licence," he said. He said contractors needed to have an advanced plan if they wanted to get a licence for certain work that they had to do.

"In this way, we would be able to have a lot of time to get your licence done and it would not interfere with your work schedule and we won't get into a lot of trouble getting a licence done for you," he said.

"We have a certain procedure that you have to follow and you must respect those procedures, you can't come to us today and expect us to do an emergency licence overnight."

Mr Vuniamatana said they issued licences under the State Lands Act regulation 29.

"Licences may be granted by the director for a period, not actually 12 months, but for the following purposes — for the removal of sand, lime and common stone so under this Act is how we issue the licences," he said.

Local contractor Natural Gift Carriers Ltd owner Shakeel Hussain said the workshop had broadened their knowledge about the issues they face every day.

"We have gained a lot of useful information from this workshop where we have been enlightened of many questions that we have had for so long," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63200.6130
JPY 56.598553.5985
GBP 0.38360.3756
EUR 0.43070.4187
NZD 0.67860.6456
AUD 0.63490.6099
USD 0.50480.4878

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: Media just playing its role in informing public
  2. Parties defend reports
  3. People will 'judge'
  4. Karunaratne: Times should be applauded
  5. Chaudhry: Media has the right to report OAG findings
  6. Police continue work on murder cases
  7. Power-packed event
  8. Procedure in place
  9. Right to breastfeed
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. How the first Tui Cakau was named Monday (24 Jul)
  3. The killer caught Tuesday (25 Jul)
  4. 'The Providers' Tuesday (25 Jul)
  5. Police detain chief Sunday (23 Jul)
  6. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  7. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  8. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  9. 48% of students surveyed had sex before 14 Tuesday (25 Jul)
  10. Man loses legs at jetty Wednesday (26 Jul)