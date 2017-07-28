Climate change a reality in Fiji

/ Front page / News

FIJIANS need to be educated on the reality about global warming and climate change because it is an issue that communities face daily.

Speaking during the Hidden Paradise Vodafone Carnival's iTaukei Night on Wednesday, chief guest Subash Chand said positive actions such as going green, planting more trees was but one step in the right direction.

"It is our individual duties to see that our environment is protected and restored so that we can lessen the effects of this phenomenon," he said.

"I take this time to salute the organising committee for choosing an apt theme for the carnival — Go Green, Stop Global Warming — and find this carnival as a rightful platform to highlight this concern.

"The theme is quite apt as it goes in line with the major issue of climate change which affects each one of us directly or indirectly.

"The world is a dangerous place not because of those who do wrong, but because of those who look on and do nothing."

Mr Chand wished the five contestants well.