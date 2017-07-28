Culture and craft show

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 2017 Bula Festival contestants during the opening night at Prince Charles Park in Nadi. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

A NEW cultural and craft show was launched at the Digicel Bula Festival in Nadi this week.

The Pan Pacific South-East Asia Women's Association (PPSEAWA) hosted a free public workshop on mat weaving and herbal medicine.

The workshop that began on Wednesday was held over three days.

Nadi Town Council CEO Peter Dinning said such workshop was encouraging to see as it supported local women who were reviving iTaukei skills and traditions.

"Nadi will become a city and it will be Fiji's most liveable city as we support PPSEAWA's initiative to make Nadi plastic free," Mr Dinning said.

Ministry of Women representative Renu Dayal said the integrated partnership with PPSEAWA was a form of capacity building as it encouraged economic development for women who had the potential to become entrepreneurs through their specialised skills.

"This kind of show aims to recognise the creativity of rural women and their ability to participate in sustainable economic activities that will benefit individual families, communities and the national economy," she said.

Fay Stark, who ran one of the workshops on herbal medicine, said she was overwhelmed by the interest from the public.

"This workshop opened up a discussion and exchange of knowledge between the ladies and I, as we learn from each other on particular Fijian medicines that help in the wellbeing of our families," she said.