+ Enlarge this image Inspector Mohammed Hassan, closest to camera, with his fellow graduates after the Advanced National Prosecution Course graduation at Suvavou House in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

PROSECUTING someone in court is not about pleasing someone, says Chief Justice Anthony Gates.

Justice Gates said this while addressing the 40 police and statutory prosecutors who graduated yesterday after completing a six-week course on the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) third Advanced National Prosecution Course (ANPC).

