Biological weapons threat 'real'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ratu Inoke. Picture: FILE

THE threat from biological weapons is real for the Pacific, says Minister for Defence Ratu Inoke Kubuabola.

Ratu Inoke said the growing threat of biological weapon use in the world made it critical for countries to work together and ensure it did not enter the Pacific arena. Opening a Regional Biological Convention Workshop in Nadi yesterday, he said it was important for Pacific Island Countries to adopt the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).

"For more on Ratu Inoke's comments about the convention, please pick up a copy of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition."