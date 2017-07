/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A Tavarau resident tries to control a wild cane fire near his house at Tavarau, Ba yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

A FARMER fainted and livestock was rushed to safe ground as family members clambered to safety after a fire in Tavarau, Ba, destroyed five sugarcane farms on Wednesday afternoon.

Farm owners, who belong to the Tavarau lorry gang, lost about 700 tonnes of their crop in the blaze.

