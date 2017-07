/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mata ni talai Ralulu Cirikiyasawa, centre, attends the Ra Provincial Council meeting. Picture: REINAL CHAND

PLANS for village nurses to be granted assistant village head positions and to receive an allowance have been put on hold.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services, and Ministry of iTaukei Affairs had formalised an agreement where nurses would have been paid an allowance after being appointed assistant village heads.

