/ Front page / News

WOMEN have the right to breastfeed their children in their workplaces and public places because this entails any child's right to life.

This was clarified by Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission educator and communications officer Mithleshni Gurdayal, who was responding to a concern raised by a market vendor at a workshop on Wednesday.

"For more on the story, please pick up a copy of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition."