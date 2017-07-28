Fiji Time: 11:33 AM on Friday 28 July

People will 'judge'

Nasik Swami
Friday, July 28, 2017

PUBLIC Accounts Committee chairman Ashneel Sudhakar's attack on The Fiji Times and other media organisations is a pitiful indictment of Government's reaction to any independent scrutiny that exposes its lack of transparency and accountability, claims National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad.

The former PAC chairman said reports of the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG), that continue to be thoroughly scrutinised by The Fiji Times, were independent audit reports, which once tabled in Parliament, were public documents.

Prof Prasad said the OAG was the most important independent institution when it came to oversight on the use of the taxpayers' funds.

