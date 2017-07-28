Chaudhry: Media has the right to report OAG findings

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mahendra Chaudhry. Picture: FILE

FIJI Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry says the chastisement of The Fiji Times for its reporting on the Auditor-General's 2016 reports is unjustified and unwarranted.

Mr Chaudhry was responding to criticism by Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Ashneel Sudhakar that the newspaper was sensationalising the issue and should wait until PAC scrutinised the reports before publicising them.

