Karunaratne: Times should be applauded

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji United Freedom Party says any issues clarified by the Public Accounts Committee on the Auditor-General's reports will have the opportunity to be put to the public for their observations.

FUFP leader Jagath Karunaratne was responding to suggestions made by PAC chairman Ashneel Sudhakar that the media should wait for the reports to be scrutinised by PAC before reporting its contents.

"For more on Mr Karunaratne's response to the PAC, please pick up a copy of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition."